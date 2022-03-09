Dr. Talia Zahra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talia Zahra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Talia Zahra, MD
Dr. Talia Zahra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Zahra works at
Dr. Zahra's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zahra?
I always feel like they are family
About Dr. Talia Zahra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1902165129
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahra accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zahra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zahra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahra works at
Dr. Zahra has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahra speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.