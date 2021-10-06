Dr. Talissa Adkison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talissa Adkison, MD
Overview of Dr. Talissa Adkison, MD
Dr. Talissa Adkison, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Adkison works at
Dr. Adkison's Office Locations
Hospice of the Valley Home Health Agency1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 954-0444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adkison cares for my mother in her memory care facility. When I have interacted with her she has been professional, concerned, intelligent and caring. She is also friendly and pleasant. We are happy with the care she provides.
About Dr. Talissa Adkison, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114040862
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adkison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adkison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.