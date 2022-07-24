Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD
Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Zeni's Office Locations
1
Michigan Bariatric Institute14555 Levan Rd Ste 311, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-2692
2
Michigan Bariatric Institute44555 Woodward Ave Ste 305, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (734) 655-2692Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I lost 150 pounds after my gastric sleeve surgery with Dr. Zeni. I have an active new life now and feel amazing. My glucose and blood pressure were both going up and my knee hurt so much before my surgery. I was very hesitant to have weight loss surgery, but once I heard from several trusted people how talented and skilled Dr. Zeni was I decided to do it. Dr. Zeni is truly a gifted surgeon and I have been so happy with the surgery from day one!
About Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1619995529
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
