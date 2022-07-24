See All General Surgeons in Livonia, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (14)
Map Pin Small Livonia, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD

Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Zeni works at Saint Mary Mercy Bariatric Cent in Livonia, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Zeni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Bariatric Institute
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 311, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-2692
  2. 2
    Michigan Bariatric Institute
    44555 Woodward Ave Ste 305, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-2692
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Jul 24, 2022
    I lost 150 pounds after my gastric sleeve surgery with Dr. Zeni. I have an active new life now and feel amazing. My glucose and blood pressure were both going up and my knee hurt so much before my surgery. I was very hesitant to have weight loss surgery, but once I heard from several trusted people how talented and skilled Dr. Zeni was I decided to do it. Dr. Zeni is truly a gifted surgeon and I have been so happy with the surgery from day one!
    EW — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619995529
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tallal Zeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeni has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

