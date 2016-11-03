Dr. Tally Lassiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tally Lassiter, MD
Dr. Tally Lassiter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Durham Va Medical Center508 Fulton St, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 286-0411
Duke Primary Care Knightdale162 Legacy Oaks Dr, Knightdale, NC 27545 Directions (919) 385-3666
Oneonta Specialty Services1 Associate Dr, Oneonta, NY 13820 Directions (607) 433-6314
Southeastern Orthopedics Shoulder Center3320 Wake Forest Rd Ste 430, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 256-1511
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot praise this skilled surgeon enough. When Dr Lassiter was with UNC in NC, he performed a total hip replacement & a total shoulder replacement for my elderly mother. After the shoulder surgery, she immediately had complete range of motion and NO pain! We were amazed. I am now facing possible knee surgery. Although I live in MD, I looked to see if Dr Lassiter was accepting new Pts. He has since been from UNC to Duke, and now New York! I would travel that far. Dr Lassiter is the best!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Lassiter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lassiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lassiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassiter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lassiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lassiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.