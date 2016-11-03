Overview of Dr. Tally Lassiter, MD

Dr. Tally Lassiter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke University Hospital and Vidant Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Lassiter works at DURHAM VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER in Durham, NC with other offices in Knightdale, NC, Oneonta, NY and Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.