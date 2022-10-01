Overview of Dr. Talmage Raine, MD

Dr. Talmage Raine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Raine works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.