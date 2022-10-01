Dr. Talmage Raine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Talmage Raine, MD
Overview of Dr. Talmage Raine, MD
Dr. Talmage Raine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Raine works at
Dr. Raine's Office Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 317-7093
-
2
Christie Clinic, Dept of Plastic Surgery1405 W Park St Ste 206, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 366-2650
-
3
Chicago Suburbs18210 La Grange Rd Ste 102, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 448-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raine?
I sent detailed message on another question! I was a client of his in 1997-98! I really liked him, wonderful bedside manner, worked with my Rheumatologist in Peoria, Illinois , Dr Joe Couri to make sure that I would be an ok candidate for this type of surgery!
About Dr. Talmage Raine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1902912678
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosp|Emory University Affil Hospital|Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raine accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raine works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Raine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.