Dr. Talya Kupin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Talya Kupin, MD
Dr. Talya Kupin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kupin works at
Dr. Kupin's Office Locations
Glaucoma Specialists of South Florida6298 Linton Blvd Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 479-3884
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kupin is very professional and very kind, excellent! I highly recommend Dr. Kupin to every patients who suffer from glaucoma. also everyone in this office is very nice! May our LORD bless all!
About Dr. Talya Kupin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Montefiore Hosp/Albert Einstein Med Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kupin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kupin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kupin works at
Dr. Kupin has seen patients for Trichiasis, Drusen and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kupin speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupin.
