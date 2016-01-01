See All Oncologists in Palm Springs, FL
Dr. Talya Schwarzberg, MD

Medical Oncology
2.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Talya Schwarzberg, MD

Dr. Talya Schwarzberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Schwarzberg works at Cancer Center of South Florida in Palm Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwarzberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center of South Florida
    1630 S Congress Ave Ste 201, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 253-3980
  2. 2
    Cancer Center of South Florida
    4801 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 253-3980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Thrombocytosis
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Thrombocytosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Talya Schwarzberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1356471890
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Talya Schwarzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwarzberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwarzberg works at Cancer Center of South Florida in Palm Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwarzberg’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

