Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD
Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Owings Mills, MD.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Chesapeake Ear Nose and Throat23 Crossroads Dr Ste 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 356-2626
Rosedale Location5233 King Ave Ste 112, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-1118
Chesapeake Ear Nose and Throat Medical Group410 Malcolm Dr Ste E, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been attending many dr visits for the past 2 months with my husband who had Prostate cancer and spent 3 night in Johns Hopkins but going to Dr. Nguyen's office what like a fresh of breath of air. From the phone call for setting up my appointment to the phone call to remind me of my visit and then going to my visit the entire staff including Dr. Nguyen were so friendly, helpful and pleasant.Every single person in that office was very nice. I would highly recommend this staff for all visi
About Dr. Tam Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1558520775
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- MIT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
