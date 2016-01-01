See All Pediatricians in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Tam Pham, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tam Pham, MD

Dr. Tam Pham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas - Health &amp; Sciences Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Pham works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pham's Office Locations

    Pediatrix Medical Group
    9250 Pinecroft Dr Ste N2.101, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Tam Pham, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1538494125
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech Health Science Center
    • University Of Texas - Health &amp;amp; Sciences Center
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tam Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    Dr. Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

