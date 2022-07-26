Dr. Brionez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamar Brionez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tamar Brionez, MD
Dr. Tamar Brionez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankylosing Spondylitis, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brionez's Office Locations
- 1 10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 160, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 766-7886
-
2
Advanced Rheumatology of Houston17115 Red Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 766-7886
-
3
Advanced Rheumatology of Houston6707 Sterling Ridge Dr Ste C, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (281) 766-7886
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brionez is Amazing! She and her Associates consistently deliver Outstanding services.
About Dr. Tamar Brionez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457407041
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
