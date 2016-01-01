Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamar Hoffmann, MD
Dr. Tamar Hoffmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.
Tamar A Hoffmann MD1150 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 597-1999
- Adventist Health Castle
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
