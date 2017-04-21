Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD
Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Kessel's Office Locations
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My Orthopedic Surgeon was pushing neck fusion and I just wasn't ready for that and wanted a 2nd opinion to see if I had overlapping issues. What a world of difference & a refreshing change even after my first appointment. Great personality, fun to work with even when in a lot of pain. She has a lot of energy and really has a passion for wanting to help her patients. This is all from one session with her. Looking forward to where she can take me to shed this shoulder & neck pain.
About Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770745622
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia University|New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
