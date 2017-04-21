See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD

Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Kessel works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kessel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bursitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2017
    My Orthopedic Surgeon was pushing neck fusion and I just wasn't ready for that and wanted a 2nd opinion to see if I had overlapping issues. What a world of difference & a refreshing change even after my first appointment. Great personality, fun to work with even when in a lot of pain. She has a lot of energy and really has a passion for wanting to help her patients. This is all from one session with her. Looking forward to where she can take me to shed this shoulder & neck pain.
    Deep River, CT — Apr 21, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD
    About Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770745622
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Columbia University|New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    • Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kessel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kessel works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kessel’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

