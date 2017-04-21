Overview of Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD

Dr. Tamar Kessel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Kessel works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.