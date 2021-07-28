Overview

Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Zapolanski works at Valley Health System in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.