Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology, Ridgewood1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 302, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 689-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zapolanski is a wonderful doctor. She is kind, patient, knowledgeable, and is willing and able to explain things in a way that is understandable and comforting. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457524076
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-New York Weill Cornell Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapolanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapolanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zapolanski has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapolanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zapolanski speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapolanski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapolanski.
