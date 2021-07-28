See All Dermatologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Zapolanski works at Valley Health System in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology, Ridgewood
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 302, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-2103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Fungal Nail Infection
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457524076
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-New York Weill Cornell Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamar Zapolanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapolanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zapolanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zapolanski works at Valley Health System in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zapolanski’s profile.

    Dr. Zapolanski has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Fungal Nail Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapolanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapolanski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapolanski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapolanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapolanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

