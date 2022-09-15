Overview of Dr. Tamara Adducci, MD

Dr. Tamara Adducci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee.



Dr. Adducci works at Prospect Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.