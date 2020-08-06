Dr. Tamara Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Berry, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Berry, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3050
Sansum Clinic- Santa Maria Dermatology1414 S Miller St Ste H, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time visiting Dr. Berry. Very professional, knowledgeable, and competent. I was very impressed with her skills, diagnosis, and clean stitches with no pain. Her explanations had enough details to put me at ease. Thank you Dr. Berry!
About Dr. Tamara Berry, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1407112212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.