Overview

Dr. Tamara Berry, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Berry works at Sansum Clinic Dermatology in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.