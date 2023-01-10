See All Plastic Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (21)
Map Pin Small Buffalo, NY
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD

Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI.

Dr. Dawli works at Buffalo Plastic Surgery in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dawli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Tamara Dawli
    2121 Main St Ste 207, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 821-2935

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Wound Repair

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jan 10, 2023
great staff and
— Jan 10, 2023
About Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1619293008
Education & Certifications

  • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tamara Dawli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dawli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dawli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dawli works at Buffalo Plastic Surgery in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dawli’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

