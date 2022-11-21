Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM
Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
Primary Foot Care Center Inc1100 NE 163rd St Ste 101, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 948-8496
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fishman hands down is the best podiatrist I have been to. Her energy is so inspiring and she is a great listener. She has helped me alot and I am very grateful for her services. if you have a foot problem, go see her. Highly recommend!!!!!!!
About Dr. Tamara Fishman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306848767
Education & Certifications
- East Orange Va Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
