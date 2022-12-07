Overview of Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD

Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Fountain works at Ophthalmology Partners Ltd in Deerfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.