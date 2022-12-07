Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamara Fountain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Ophthalmology Partners Ltd.740 Waukegan Rd Ste 360, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 945-6770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Fountain is an excellent ophthalmologist and plastic surgeon. She clearly explains the procedures, shows before and after photos of your planned procedure and offers options you may not have thought of. She is a caring and delightful person and her physician's assistant is very responsive and helpful. I could not recommend her more highly!
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033110978
- University Of Southern California
- Johns Hopkins
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University
- Ophthalmology
