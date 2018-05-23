Dr. Tamara Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamara Fox, MD
Dr. Tamara Fox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
1
Piedmont Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 512-5100
2
Piedmont Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates13640 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 240, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 512-3860
3
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw her for the first time today and she was very pleasant and relatable. Will definitely see her again!
About Dr. Tamara Fox, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871621896
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.