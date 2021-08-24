Overview of Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD

Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Grisales works at UCLA Health West Medical OBGYN in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.