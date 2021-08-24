Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grisales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD
Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Grisales works at
Dr. Grisales' Office Locations
Ucla Family Planning Clinic1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7955
UCLA Department of OB/GYN, Santa Monica Division1245 16th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-7274
Obstetrics and Gynecology - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Grisales! She is the most patient, easy going physician I have ever seen. She is very thorough with her exams and questions. I always feel comfortable when I have appointments with her. She doesn't hesitate to send you to different specialists if the need arises. I would highly recommend Dr. Grisales to all my friends.
About Dr. Tamara Grisales, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063611762
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grisales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grisales has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisales.
