Dr. Tamara Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamara Hill, MD is a Dermatologist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Hill Dermatology309 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003 Directions (918) 331-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for several years . Every visit is wonderful. Dr. Hill is a true professional . She is highly skilled and I am always confident she will diagnose and treat any issues I am experiencing. I live over an hour away and gladly make the drive because I trust and respect Dr. Hill and staff. I can't wait to try some of the spa treatments / facial options. Great skincare products!
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417934852
Education & Certifications
- E Carolina University School Of Med
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.