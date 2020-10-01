See All Dermatologists in Bartlesville, OK
Dr. Tamara Hill, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamara Hill, MD is a Dermatologist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hill works at HIll Dermatology in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Hill Dermatology
    309 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 331-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coffeyville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 01, 2020
    I have been a patient for several years . Every visit is wonderful. Dr. Hill is a true professional . She is highly skilled and I am always confident she will diagnose and treat any issues I am experiencing. I live over an hour away and gladly make the drive because I trust and respect Dr. Hill and staff. I can't wait to try some of the spa treatments / facial options. Great skincare products!
    Sherry Jourdan — Oct 01, 2020
    About Dr. Tamara Hill, MD

    Dermatology
    34 years of experience
    • 34 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1417934852
    • 1417934852
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • E Carolina University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamara Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

