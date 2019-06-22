Dr. Tamara Huff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Huff, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamara Huff, MD
Dr. Tamara Huff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Huff works at
Dr. Huff's Office Locations
-
1
St Francis Orthopedic Institute2300 Manchester Expy Ste 101A, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-6646
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huff?
I saw Dr.Huff last week She is a very nice and friendly lady. My experience was very pleasant. I am terrified of needles. Dr. Huff talked me through the procedure and made me very comfortable.
About Dr. Tamara Huff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932336997
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huff has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.