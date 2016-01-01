Overview of Dr. Tamara Isakova, MD

Dr. Tamara Isakova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Isakova works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.