Dr. Tamara Kermani, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milford, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAEN / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kermani works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Milford in Milford, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.