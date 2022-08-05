Dr. Tamara Kolev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Kolev, MD
Dr. Tamara Kolev, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
The Blavatnik Family - Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
Dr.Kolev is an amazing doctor! She has changed my life in so many ways. I'm forever grateful for her. She's warm, caring and welcoming. Dr.Kolev performed my myomectomy surgery and removed over 20 fibroids. I suffered from heavy periods and excruciating pain for over 20 years. Now thanks to Dr.Kolev, I no longer have heavy periods and my period went from 7 days to 4 days. I longer wear tampons and pads together. The fear of bleeding through my clothes is gone. Best ob/gyn doctor!! Thank you Dr.Kolev :-)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Kolev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolev has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolev.
