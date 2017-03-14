Overview

Dr. Tamara Koss, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Koss works at Dermatology in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.