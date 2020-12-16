Overview of Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD

Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.



Dr. Lacouture works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.