Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaCouture was one of my cancer care team. She was the only one of 4-5 that took the time to listen and explain. The others more or less dismissed my issues and complaints but she acted on them.
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1740287721
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/UMC
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- St. Joseph's University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
Dr. Lacouture has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacouture accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacouture has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacouture. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacouture.
