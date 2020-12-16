See All Radiation Oncologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD

Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Dr. Lacouture works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lacouture's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr. LaCouture was one of my cancer care team. She was the only one of 4-5 that took the time to listen and explain. The others more or less dismissed my issues and complaints but she acted on them.
    Fighting the pink cancer — Dec 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD
    About Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1740287721
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hosp/UMC
    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • St. Joseph's University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Cooper University Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Washington Township Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamara Lacouture, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacouture is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacouture has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lacouture accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lacouture has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacouture works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lacouture’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacouture. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacouture.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacouture, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacouture appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

