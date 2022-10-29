Dr. Tamara Lior, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lior is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Lior, MD
Overview
Dr. Tamara Lior, MD is a Dermatologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an artist who loves her work and it shows!
About Dr. Tamara Lior, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lior has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lior accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lior has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lior has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lior on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lior. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lior.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lior, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lior appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.