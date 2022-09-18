Dr. Tamara Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamara Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.
WK Pediatric Health & Wellness909 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Doctor Moore is fantastic about building rapport with her patients and their parents, taking time to explain answers to concerns carefully, and making the best recommendations.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1497011001
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
