Overview

Dr. Tamara Moss, MD is a Dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Moss works at Moss Dermatology in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.