Dr. Tamara Patsey, MD
Dr. Tamara Patsey, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Breast Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health Medical Group Breast Imaging1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 401, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Breast Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Patsey accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.