Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Pringle's Office Locations
St. Francis Medical Office Building13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 305, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 320-2483
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Pringle’s for over 15 years. She’s absolutely wonderful! Her nurses are great and the mammography services were outstanding. I had my results within hours of my visit.
About Dr. Tamara Pringle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386638740
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia/Vcu Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pringle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pringle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pringle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
