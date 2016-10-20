Dr. Tamara Pylawka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pylawka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Pylawka, MD
Dr. Tamara Pylawka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Blessing Hospital, Marymount Hospital and Saint Mary Hospital.
Independence Family Health Center5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Blessing Hospital927 Broadway St Ste 130, Quincy, IL 62301 Directions (217) 214-5660
- Blessing Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- Saint Mary Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am very happy with the care I received from Dr. Pylawka. I had shoulder surgery, and she did a wonderful job. I am healing very well, and would go back to her if ever needed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548482763
- Harvard Brigham sports medicine
- Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
