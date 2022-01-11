Dr. Tamara Sheffield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheffield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamara Sheffield, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamara Sheffield, MD
Dr. Tamara Sheffield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cullman, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama and Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.
Dr. Sheffield's Office Locations
Cullman Pediatrics Inc1965 AL Highway 157 Ste B, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 775-2722
Sunshine Pediatrics1316 Somerville Rd SE Ste 3, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 822-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's of Alabama
- Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love the newest nurse practitioner, Grace Ann! She is very sweet and thorough. She fits right in with the awesome staff!
About Dr. Tamara Sheffield, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1114438462
Education & Certifications
- Le Bonheur Chldns Hosp
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sheffield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheffield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheffield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheffield speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheffield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheffield.
