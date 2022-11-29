Overview of Dr. Tamara Wyse, MD

Dr. Tamara Wyse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Wyse works at Wyse Eyecare in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Dry Eyes and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.