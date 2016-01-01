Dr. Tambra Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tambra Garrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Tambra Garrett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Garrett works at
Locations
Innovations Medical12660 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 984-7999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Innovations Medical Fort Worth1650 W Rosedale St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 984-7999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tambra Garrett, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922085711
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
