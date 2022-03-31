Overview of Dr. Tambra Woods, MD

Dr. Tambra Woods, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Woods works at CHPG Primary Care Southmoor in Englewood, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.