Dr. Tamejiro Takubo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tamejiro Takubo, DO
Dr. Tamejiro Takubo, DO is a Pulmonologist in South Charleston, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Takubo works at
Dr. Takubo's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Char. LLC4619 KANAWHA AVE SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 400-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Everyone was nice and knowledgeable and am already feeling better after 2 weeks
About Dr. Tamejiro Takubo, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
