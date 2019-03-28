Dr. Tameka O'Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tameka O'Neal, MD
Overview of Dr. Tameka O'Neal, MD
Dr. Tameka O'Neal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. O'Neal works at
Dr. O'Neal's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Eagle Highlands Women's Health6620 Parkdale Pl Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 415-7373
-
2
Saint Vincent Physicians Network5750 W 56th St Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 415-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Dr. O'Neal is very friendly, down to earth and listens to her patient's concerns.
About Dr. Tameka O'Neal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558443127
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.