Dr. Tameka Taylor, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tameka Taylor, DPM
Dr. Tameka Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tameka Taylor, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1912143389
Education & Certifications
- Southeast Michigan Surgical Hospital/Civic-Kern Hospital Residency
- Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science
