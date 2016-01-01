Overview of Dr. Tameka Taylor, DPM

Dr. Tameka Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Baker Roxann DDS Family Dentistry in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.