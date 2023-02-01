Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wakefield's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside21033 26th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 631-8899Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30amSundayClosed
ENT and Allergy Associates - Astoria3119 Newtown Ave Ste 201, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 971-2490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Wakefield was thorough and resolved my ear issue to my expectations.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487656849
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Mayo Grad Sch Med/Mayo Fndn, Otolaryngology Lenox Hill Hosp, General Surgery
- Lenox Hill Hospital BAYSIDE ASTORIA
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Wakefield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wakefield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakefield has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wakefield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakefield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakefield.
