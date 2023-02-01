Overview of Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD

Dr. Tamekia Wakefield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wakefield works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside in Bayside, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.