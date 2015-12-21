See All Dermatologists in Houma, LA
Dr. Tamela Charbonnet, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (291)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamela Charbonnet, MD is a Dermatologist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|LSU Medical School.

Dr. Charbonnet works at Grafton Dermatolgy & Csmtc Srgy in Houma, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grafton Dermatolgy & Csmtc Srgy
    327 Bayou Gardens Blvd, Houma, LA 70364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 876-5000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
  2. 2
    Academic Dermatology
    3421 N Causeway Blvd Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 832-6612
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 291 ratings
    Patient Ratings (291)
    5 Star
    (253)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2015
    I would absolutely recommend Dr. Charbonnet. She always explains what the treatment will be. She listens very well and had beautiful manners.
    Jane T. in Metairie, LA — Dec 21, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tamela Charbonnet, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215934401
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lsu
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|LSU Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamela Charbonnet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charbonnet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charbonnet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charbonnet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    291 patients have reviewed Dr. Charbonnet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charbonnet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charbonnet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charbonnet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

