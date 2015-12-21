Overview

Dr. Tamela Charbonnet, MD is a Dermatologist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|LSU Medical School.



Dr. Charbonnet works at Grafton Dermatolgy & Csmtc Srgy in Houma, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.