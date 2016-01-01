Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamela Keller, MD
Dr. Tamela Keller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Patewood Hospital.
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
Piedmont OB/GYN-Faris Road890 W Faris Rd Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-1270
Piedmont Obstetrics and Gynecology3917 S HIGHWAY 14, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 522-1360
Vida Gynecology274 Commonwealth Dr Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 720-1299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tamela Keller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.