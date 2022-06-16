Dr. Tamela Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamela Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamela Martin, MD
Dr. Tamela Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Tamela Martin M.D INC44651 Village Ct, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 568-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable Dr and staff.
About Dr. Tamela Martin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871688200
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
