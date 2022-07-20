Dr. Tripp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamela Tripp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamela Tripp, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com.
Dr. Tripp works at
Locations
-
1
North Mountain Dermatology9250 N 3rd St Ste 3025, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-4628Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tripp?
Dr Tripp has always been very nice and thorough during my appointments. Her MA; Bridget, was efficient and responsive to my requests when I’ve called in in need of prescription refills.
About Dr. Tamela Tripp, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1407842826
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Ia Roy J & L Carver Com
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripp works at
Dr. Tripp has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.