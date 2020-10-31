Overview of Dr. Tamer Alsebai, MD

Dr. Tamer Alsebai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Alsebai works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.