Dr. Tamer Alsebai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alsebai is a consummate professional. He is kind and has a great bedside manner. He has allowed me to take part in making decisions about my medical care. If you see Dr. Alsebai you will be in good hands.
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1528091071
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U|Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr|Wake Forest U/Bapt Hosp Med Ctr
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Our Lady of Mercy Med Ctr
- Aleppo Med Sch
- Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Alsebai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsebai has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsebai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsebai speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsebai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsebai.
