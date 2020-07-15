Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Elbaz works at
Locations
Pain Physicians NY780 8th Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10036 Directions (646) 362-6849Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Health Republic Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD
- Pain Management
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
- 1366479198
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt St Luke's Med Center|Roosevelt St Luke's Med Ctr
- SUNY Downsate|SUNY Downstate
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
