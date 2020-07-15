See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD

Pain Management
4.6 (64)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Elbaz works at Pain Physicians NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Management Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Bryce, MD
Dr. Thomas Bryce, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Physicians NY
    780 8th Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 362-6849
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anesthesia
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Anesthesia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intra-Articular Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elbaz?

    Jul 15, 2020
    As salaamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh ahki. I am Linata Charles a patient at your clinic. Justin told me and my husband that you were no longer prescribing our medication and that we should look for another pain management doctor. I found a doctor by the name Dr. Daniel Honono but his office is asking for proof of treatment and a list of medications that my husband and I are currently taking. My husband just had shoulder surgery on June 8th and he needs his medication. I can be reached at (347)2303691 and you can fax me at (917)965-2171 Thank you sincerely, Mrs. Linata Charles
    Linata Charles — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elbaz to family and friends

    Dr. Elbaz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elbaz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD.

    About Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366479198
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roosevelt St Luke's Med Center|Roosevelt St Luke's Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Downsate|SUNY Downstate
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbaz speaks Arabic, Russian and Spanish.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tamer Elbaz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.