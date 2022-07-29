Dr. Tamer Ghaly, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Ghaly, MB BCH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tamer Ghaly, MB BCH is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Ghaly works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Orthopaedic Specialists2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 404, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 734-7900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Waterbury500 Chase Pkwy Fl 1, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6677
-
3
Ispine1389 W Main St Ste 123, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-5555Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaly?
Both my husband and I are patients of Dr. Ghaly, both with great results and we highly recommend him.
About Dr. Tamer Ghaly, MB BCH
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982882239
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaly accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaly works at
Dr. Ghaly has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.