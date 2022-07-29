Overview

Dr. Tamer Ghaly, MB BCH is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Ghaly works at VALLEY ORTHOPAEDIC SPECIALISTS in Shelton, CT with other offices in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.