Dr. Tamer Hadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Hadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamer Hadi, MD
Dr. Tamer Hadi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hadi works at
Dr. Hadi's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Medical Clinic of Santa Clara Valley220 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 538-1529
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadi?
He’s amazing…he saved my eye! Retina surgery successful.*****
About Dr. Tamer Hadi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1407274913
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.