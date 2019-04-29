Dr. Tamer Massarani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massarani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tamer Massarani, MD
Overview of Dr. Tamer Massarani, MD
Dr. Tamer Massarani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Massarani works at
Dr. Massarani's Office Locations
-
1
M. Mounir Gazayerli MD PC1555 W Big Beaver Rd Bldg G, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 614-0124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massarani?
Dr. Massarani is absolutely the only doctor I trust with the care of my children. He has stayed late for us and even answered the phone himself around the Christmas holiday so we could come in. He's wonderful with children and really put them at ease. Best pediatrician I have ever encountered.
About Dr. Tamer Massarani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1114917721
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massarani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massarani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massarani works at
Dr. Massarani speaks Arabic.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Massarani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massarani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massarani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massarani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.