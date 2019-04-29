Overview of Dr. Tamer Massarani, MD

Dr. Tamer Massarani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Massarani works at M. Mounir Gazayerli MD PC in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.